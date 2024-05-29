TPA welcomes new canine to its K-9 bomb squad ahead of busy summer travel season

The Tampa International Airport Police Department welcomed a new canine to its K-9 bomb squad ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer travel season.

K-9 Hubert and his handler, officer Alex Cebotaru, just finished 11 weeks of training in Texas. The pair’s training will continue at the airport until July.

"Basically, our job is to find bombs. Well, his job is to find bombs," Cebotaru said of five-year-old Hubert.

Cebotaru met Hubert, who joins several other K-9s that sniff for bombs or drugs at the airport, for the first time while training in Texas.

The two were paired up based on their personalities.

"He's kind of laid back. But when it's time to work, we work very well," Cebotaru said.

The officers work closely with their canines to scan ticket counters, security lines, and the baggage claim area, paying close attention to recognize when the dog has detected a suspicious odor.

READ: FAA: Travelers faced 2.1M hours of airport delays last year, prioritizes 'safety' and 'efficiency'

The airport is expecting to see 3.4 million passengers between Memorial Day and mid-August, which means more travelers, bags, and overall traffic compared to last summer.

"We have missions, and we have trainings that we have to do to prepare for an influx of more passengers, anything like that," Cebotaru said.

Hubert will officially complete his required training in July, which is when passengers will see the pair working around the airport.

"This was my dream, and I'm living my dream to be in this position," Cebotaru said. "It takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of discipline."

Hubert and the other K-9s must be re-certified by TSA every year, which includes odor testing. K-9s must pass the test without errors to keep their certification.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter