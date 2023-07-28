TPA’s flamingo statue in the running for international award: Here’s how you can help it win

article

Phoebe, the famed flamingo that stands 21 feet tall inside Tampa International Airport is up for an international public art award and needs the public’s help to win.

The statue is among 100 artwork and design projects from across the globe in the running for a People's Choice CODAaward, hosted by CODAworx, an online platform that celebrates and connects commissioned artists and public artwork and designs.

The flamingo is part of Matthew Mazzotta's HOME, which was installed in the airport in 2022.

Currently, it is in second place behind a tunnel mural at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Fans can vote for Phoebe here.

Voters must enter their email addresses to ensure they only vote once per person. The site has experienced intermittent outages this week, possibly due to high traffic, so voters are encouraged to keep trying if they're unsuccessful in connecting.

The contest voting is open until Monday, July 31.

The award is globally recognized and honors "individuals and the teams whose collective imaginations create the public and private spaces," according to the CODAworx site.