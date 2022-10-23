TPD: 1 arrested in fatal Ybor City shooting

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Ybor City early Sunday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, several people got into a physical fight shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of N 16th Street and E 7th Avenue and 21-year-old Jatony Tykeese Torres attacked and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Multiple officers were at the scene when the shooting occurred because they were working to clear the crowds as bars and nightclubs were closing.

When the officers heard the sound of gunfire they immediately began chasing Torres who was fleeing on foot, according to TPD. Police say they caught him three blocks south at the intersection of 16th St. and E 4th Ave. The officers also recovered a gun.

Jatony Tykeese Torres mugshot courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

Torres has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Tampa police are working to identify a second male who was armed and fired a weapon during the ordeal. However, there is no indication that he hit anyone.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share information through Tip411, which can be found on the Tampa PD app.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects in an unsolved crime or the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Anyone with information regarding such active criminal investigations, who also want to be eligible for a cash reward, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

