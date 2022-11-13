TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The reason for the shooting is unknown at this time.