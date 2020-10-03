TPD: 1 in critical condition following shooting at apartment complex

One person is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at the Morgan Creek apartments, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the victim was driving through the apartments looking for a parking space when an unknown person fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck several times and is in critical condition, according to TPD.

Police responded immediately and applied medical aid until Tama Fire Rescue arrived and took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

The shooting is under investigation.



UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app