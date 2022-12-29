TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water.

Upon arrival, officers found a helicopter in the water approximately 200 yards from shore.

Investigators say people on jet skis witnessed the crash and pulled the aircraft's four occupants safely to shore.

TPD is working with local and federal agencies on the investigation and to figure out when and how they are going to hoist the helicopter out of the water.