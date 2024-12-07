TPD investigating crash that killed one person on MLK Blvd.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person at the 3000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The crash involving only the victim's vehicle happened early Saturday morning.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from N. 30th St. to N. 34th St. were closed for several hours as a result of the crash, but they have since re-opened.

