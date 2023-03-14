TPD: Juvenile hospitalized in Tampa shooting

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that sent one juvenile to the hospital.

Police were called to the 8700 block of Del Ray Court shortly after 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers arriving on the scene say they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477, visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."

