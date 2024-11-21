Man in custody after deadly shooting in Tampa: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Tampa Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the shooting at around 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block Century Park Drive.

Once on scene, officers said they found another man shot, and he was pronounced dead by first responders.

READ MORE: Florida man accused of fraud after estate sales, police searching for more possible victims

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting. Officials said they believe the two men were known to each other.

While the man accused of firing shots is in custody, TPD has not said what charges he could face.