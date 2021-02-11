TPD searching for suspect who 'inappropriately' grabbed female outside RayJay following Super Bowl

Tampa detectives are asking for help in identifying a person who was involved in a battery following the Super Bowl game Sunday night.

The incident, police said, took place near the intersection of Tampa Bay Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway around 10:40 p.m.

Police released video of the white male suspect, saying he "unlawfully and inappropriately grabbed an adult female against her will."

The video shows the man, who may be in his 30s, wearing Tampa Bay Buccaneers merchandise and showing his middle finger to the camera. He was also wearing a face-covering.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

