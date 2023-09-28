TPD sergeants save woman's life during mental health crisis

Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for the community every day.

They often show up on the worst day of someone else’s life.

"You leave the house," Sgt. Kenny Petrillo said. "You have no idea what you’re going to do. You have no idea where it’s going to take you, what kind of calls you’re going to handle, who you’re going to meet."

Two sergeants with the Tampa Police Department put their decades of training to the test one day when they responded to a call about a suicidal subject.

Several months ago, Sgt. Dusty Rhodes and Sgt. Kenny Petrillo said they got a call about a woman who had left her family a note and may attempt to take her own life.

"We have to be multi-faceted in a lot of things and how we deal with things," Rhodes said. "And I think a big thing, is just dealing with people. It’s how you deal with people."

Rhodes said he found Vanessa Mitchell along the side of the road near a park. He said Vanessa’s family had called 911.

"That Vanessa had no plans after that day," Vanessa Mitchell shared.

After previously battling addiction and homelessness, Mitchell said last year, she lost her job, house and car. Earlier this year, she said she also lost best friend.

"I felt like I was already a burden to a lot of people, and I didn't want to be more of a burden to those people," Mitchell explained. "And I felt like I could do them a favor and myself a favor by just taking myself out of the equation."

Officers said they found Mitchell on the side of a road with a gun in her hand. They reminded her about her children.

Mitchell said the feelings of blame became overpowering.

"I felt like I was so low, I had to look up to see the bottom, basically, and nothing was getting better," she recalled.

Mitchell decided to leave her family a note, writing what she thought would be her last words.

"I had basically explained that to her, that nothing was her fault," Mitchell said. "She's a great mother, and it doesn't come with the handbook. You did everything that you could do. But I just feel like this was my time and I appreciate everything she did."

No more than five minutes after Mitchell got dropped off at a park with a gun in hand, Sgt. Rhodes and Sgt. Petrillo pulled up.

"Immediately, she told us she didn’t want to hurt us, and for some reason, there was just something about her," Rhodes said. "I think we’re a good read of people, police officers. We read people really well. I believed her."

Rhodes and Petrillo said Mitchell apologized to them, telling them they didn’t have to be there.

Mitchell said that the officers helped her change her life.

"Here, you had Vanessa, basically at the end of her rope, and she was concerned about us," Petrillo shared.

For an hour, officers tried to talk with Mitchell and break down the barrier between them. Finally, there was a moment of clarity when they asked about her children.

Mitchell has an 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter who are the loves of her life.

"I don't want them finding out later, you know, or them going and thinking later on in life, ‘Oh, my mom was going through this or this is how she handle her problems. I can do the same thing,’" Mitchell said.

Finally, Rhodes was able to give Mitchell a hug, while Petrillo safely removed the gun from the area.

"The cry that she gives out," Petrillo said. "It's not a, it wasn't a weak cry. It was an, ‘I'm done’, you know. And what I mean, ‘I'm not in that bad place anymore,’" Petrillo said.

Mitchell said she got chills as Rhodes and Petrillo approached her.

"I had to surrender to myself," Mitchell said. "I had to surrender to these gentlemen. And then spiritually, I had to surrender to God because I knew I had to change my life."

She said that hug gave her the strength to change her life and never look back.

"Nothing lasts forever is just temporary," she said. "So just know that whatever you're going through at that time is just for that time, and then something better is going to come out of it."

Mitchell has stayed in touch with Rhodes and Petrillo, sharing her accomplishment over the last several months. Although she stills faces roadblocks, her outlook on life has completely changed.

Mitchell has a more positive outlook on life after TPD officers saved her.

She sees a completely different person when she looks in the mirror.

"I see a butterfly," she said. "And because Vanessa means butterfly. But not just that. At that time I was a caterpillar. I'm in my cocoon now. And eventually, over time, as I continue to age and mature, I'm going to sprout into that butterfly."

Rhodes and Petrillo said this was a win that keeps on giving.

"Everybody has these dark times in their life," Petrillo said. "And I think the greatest thing that you can do is be that light to light up their room and help them through a situation."

Officers encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call please call 211, 988, or the National Suicide Prevention hotline, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-273-8255. You may also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).