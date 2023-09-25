Woman honors cousin who died of suicide by offering mental health resources in Wesley Chapel

Victoria Silvers remembers her cousin Ryan’s high school graduation like it was yesterday.

She thinks back to how happy he looked in his cap and gown and how proud she was of him. But it’s a memory that also brings much sadness. It's the last time she saw her baby cousin alive.

"He was 20 years old. He loved video games. The Simpsons was his favorite," said Victoria. "He was very quiet and reserved. Very shy. But when you started talking to him about things that he loved, he would just light up the room."

His life was cut short by suicide.

"He wanted to be a police officer, then he wanted to be an air traffic controller. And he would have succeeded at both of them. He 100% would have," shared Victoria.

Silvers offers mental health resources in Pasco County after her cousin died of suicide.

Nearly five years later, Victoria still has so many questions.

"It's what I struggle with most. I want to understand his why. Why he felt the way he felt. And really determine what were those signs our family missed," said Victoria. "Were there signs? Did we not recognize things that he was experiencing?"

READ: Tampa Bay area, state leaders work to curb suicide among law enforcement officers

While she may never get those answers she now helps other people find theirs. Victoria is the Director of Business Development at North Tampa Behavioral Health in Wesley Chapel. Her job is to connect the community with mental health resources.

Victoria Silvers works at North Tampa Behavioral Health in Wesley Chapel.

"You have to put yourself in their shoes and be aware and make sure you are speaking to them on a level they understand because they're reaching out for help. That's something that they were afraid to do, and now they're able to do it," explained Victoria.

She lets them know they’re brave and that it’s okay to not be ok.

"It's okay to call or text 988 and say, 'I'm having a bad day. I need to talk to someone.' Those resources are there for a reason, and we need to use them, especially for people who are struggling," shared Victoria.

READ: Most people have an unhealthy relationship with work, study finds: 'Huge opportunity'

Victoria has helped so many people since Ryan died. She only wishes she could've done more to help him.

"I think that's something that I've struggled with the most. I would say I'm sorry. I would say I wish that there was more that I could have done for you and that, you know, I will live your legacy on for the rest of my life doing what I do today.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call please call 211, 988, or the National Suicide Prevention hotline, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-273-8255. You may also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).