TPD: Tampa man fled to Tennessee after murder of 1-year-old

Twenty days after the death of a 1-year-old at a Tampa apartment complex, the Tampa Police Department said their suspect had been arrested in Tennessee.

Detectives in Tampa started investigating on August 1 when an unresponsive infant was brought to the hospital and died soon after. An autopsy showed the baby had injuries to their stomach and head, according to TPD.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Woodville Street around 3 p.m. after other children in the home realized the baby was unresponsive and ran to a neighbor for help.

Investigators later learned the baby and the baby's mother lived in the same apartment was 28-year-old Terin Smith, who cared for the child while the mother was at work.

Other children in the home told officers they saw Smith hit the infant for being "whiny" during bath time. Smith then reportedly put the baby in a crib, where the child was found by other juveniles in the home.

When officers got there, Smith was already gone.

TPD said Smith was located and arrested in Tennessee on August 21. He has been charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

It was unclear when Smith would be transported back to Tampa.