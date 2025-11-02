I-275 southbound back open after car fire: FDOT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - I-275 southbound is back open after a car fire on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
What we know:
All lanes were closed on Sunday afternoon, but first responders have since opened one lane.
What we don't know:
No information has been released about the car fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.