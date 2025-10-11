Traffic backed up on I-4 westbound after deadly crash in Plant City: FHP

Traffic is backed up in westbound lanes of I-4 in Plant City after a deadly crash happened west of Branch Forbes Rd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 54-year-old Apopka man experienced a medical emergency and lost control of his Kia SUV.

Investigators say the car collided with the median guardrail, which redirected it across the highway, where it became airborne and flipped into the tree line.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

