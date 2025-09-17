Traffic relief may be coming to Riverview as commissioners hear plan to extend Selmon Expressway

The Brief Hillsborough commissioners meet Wednesday to hear about extending the Selmon Expressway into Riverview. A new toll road could handle 30% more traffic and cut delays at nearly half of 301’s intersections. While 95% of survey respondents support the project, some worry about noise, construction, and neighborhood impacts.



Hillsborough County Commissioners will take up one of Riverview’s biggest traffic headaches Wednesday morning as they listen to an update on a plan to extend the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway south to Big Bend Road.

The project is aimed at easing congestion on U.S. 301, where traffic has surged as Riverview’s population continues to grow.

Traffic and safety concerns

By the numbers:

A study by the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority found the new toll road could support 30% more trips through the corridor, while cutting delays at 46% of intersections.

Between 2019 and 2023, the 301 corridor saw nearly 3,000 crashes. Twenty-five people were killed, including three pedestrians and a bicyclist. The worst spots include Big Bend Road, Gibsonton Drive, and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Officials say extending the Selmon could reduce commute times by up to an hour during peak travel.

Community feedback

What they're saying:

The expressway authority says residents are largely behind the idea. More than 7,200 people responded to a survey, and 95% support the toll road. Many residents told planners they were tired of congestion and accidents, with one comment urging leaders to "hurry up and build it."

Still, there are concerns. Some neighbors worry the project could bring more noise, affect the look of the community, or push traffic onto smaller east–west roads. Others say they want leaders to balance roadwork with investments in parks, sidewalks, and public transportation.

What's next:

Wednesday’s presentation is informational only, with no vote expected yet.

County staff and the expressway authority will continue gathering community input, with public meetings scheduled for October 9, 11, and 14. After that, planners are expected to refine the project before any decisions are made on moving forward.