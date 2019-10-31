Train hits flatbed trailer at Lakeland crossing

An Amtrak train struck a flatbed trailer that was crossing the tracks in Lakeland this afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on tracks adjacent to Combee Road North at U.S. Hwy 92 East.

One lane of Combee Rd is shut down for first repsponders.

The eastbound train will resume its trip as soon as wreckage from the 35-foot trailer is cleared.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

