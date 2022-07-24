Train runs over man lying with head on tracks, troopers say

A man who was lying with his head on a railroad track was killed by a train early Sunday morning in Osceola County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man, who has not yet been identified, was laying on the railroad tracks on E. Carroll Street, west of Michigan Avenue, around 3:15 a.m.

Troopers say they do not know if the man was sleeping, but his head was on the track.

According to FHP, the man was in the direct path of a train with two people, an engineer and a conductor, on board.

Troopers say the train struck the man before coming to a complete stop on E. Donegan Avenue.

The man on the tracks died at the scene.

Neither the engineer nor the conductor, who are from Plant City and Tampa was injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.