'The fight isn't over:' Vigil held in Downtown Tampa for Transgender Day of Remembrance

To commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, a vigil was held in downtown Tampa on Monday night to honor the 33 people killed in acts of violence since this day last year.

Three hundred fifty-five people have been murdered in deadly attacks since 2013 because they were transgender, according to the Human Rights Campaign. They say many more go unreported.

Florida reports some of the highest numbers of these attacks, at nearly 9% of all attacks nationwide.

Many in attendance on Monday hoped this violence could stop one day.

"It’s really important that we do what we can every day to remind ourselves that trans people are just like you and I, they are grocery clerks, teachers, working members of society like the rest of us," Trevor Rosine, the president of PFLAG Tampa, said.

Among those speaking at the event was a 17-year-old trans woman, accompanied by her dad.

"We’re gathered because the fight isn’t over, we continue to lose lives every year," Samira Burnside said. "I was terrified that I would go out into the world and something would happen to me, but this fear is something you have to live with and fight with as you continue."

Her father came to the event and has even acted as her security guard when she attends trans events. He says he does worry about her safety.

"I think as a parent, I've raised my children to know the world isn't always the kindest place, and there is an additional level to that when you have a transgender child," Muti Burnside said. "So, we're teaching each other and learning from each other as much as possible."

Along with 33 deaths in the last year, there were hundreds of incidents of hate crimes and attacks that were not fatal. Most victims are people of color and women, according to the HRC.

For the first time this year, the Human Rights Campaign declared a National State of Emergency for LGBTQ Americans, in response to what they say was 550 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced and enacted in state legislatures in 2023.

"We've seen increased pressure on the queer community through a series of laws from Tallahassee specifically targeting our community," Rosine said. "Our community is fearful for its safety and for our lives, especially those in the trans community."