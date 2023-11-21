Pedestrian struck, killed while attempting to cross US-301 in Hillsborough County

A pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a GMC SUV was driving south on US-301, north of SR-674, when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway. The pedestrian entered the path of the SUV and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man from Illinois, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.