Trapped dog rescued from crashed vehicle in Hernando County
NORTH WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - A dog was rescued Saturday morning after a crash in Hernando County.
Around 1:30 a.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a crash at US 19 and Long Lake Avenue.
Engine 12's crew extricated a trapped dog from one of the vehicles.
A Hernando County Sheriff's Office drone unit assisted HCFR in finding one of the occupants in the woods.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCFR.
The Source: Information for this story was found on Hernando County Fire Rescue's Facebook page.