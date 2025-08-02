Trapped dog rescued from crashed vehicle in Hernando County

A dog was rescued Saturday morning after a crash in Hernando County.

Around 1:30 a.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a crash at US 19 and Long Lake Avenue.

Engine 12's crew extricated a trapped dog from one of the vehicles.

A Hernando County Sheriff's Office drone unit assisted HCFR in finding one of the occupants in the woods.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCFR.