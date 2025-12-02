Travel Tuesday: What you should book for 2026

The Brief Travel Tuesday deals are everywhere, but experts say not all discounts are created equal. The biggest savings are not for holiday travel but for early 2026 trips. Airfare drops sharply in January and February, with some routes falling more than seventy percent.



This week brings one of the biggest travel sale events of the year, but industry experts say shoppers need to stay focused and strategic to avoid misleading discounts.

Katy Nastro with Going.com says many families hoping for rock bottom prices for Christmas and New Year travel will likely come away disappointed.

"It's unlikely you're going to find rock bottom prices for those peak days across the winter holidays. You can take a look, but it's a pricey time of the year to begin with, so it's unlikely you're going to see superior discounts for them. Looking ahead to 2026, potentially something for spring break or even early summer, that's really where you should be targeting your travels."

What to Watch For:

Nastro says travelers should be careful not to assume that every Travel Tuesday ad represents a significant bargain.

"Just because it says discount, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be the most extraordinary discount out there."

She explains that while many travel brands now participate in the event, the actual savings vary widely.

"A lot of travel brands are participating in Travel Tuesday, and it's gotten more and more popular. However, the discounts across the board are not all the same, meaning that we can see as low as 15 percent off. Some discounts are just a dollar amount, but when you actually do the math, it's only roughly 20, 25 percent. So we want you to focus your attention really on 40 percent and up."

The Best Time to Book:

The biggest savings of the year rarely fall during the holiday season. Instead, Nastro points to a different window that consistently delivers deep airfare drops.

"January, as well as most of February, is really a magical time because right after New Year's, roughly on January 7, January 8, airfare specifically takes a nosedive and goes upwards of 70 percent off average prices."

By the numbers:

Nastro shared several examples of how dramatic those early year price drops can be.

"Some examples of great deals that you can expect to find in the low season are Tampa out to Barcelona for only $430 roundtrip, which is pretty spectacular. And Barcelona is one of those popular places that, unfortunately, suffers from overtourism, but go in January, and you'll get pretty temperate weather and far fewer crowds, so you can take advantage of visiting a very popular city, but not going when there are so many other people, like the peak summer months of June and July."

And the savings are not just international.

"Across the country, we see very affordable flights. You can head to San Francisco for $182 round trip, up to Chicago for only $50."

What you can do:

Experts suggest focusing on trips planned for early 2026 rather than holiday travel, prioritizing the largest percentage discounts, and watching airfare closely once January begins.

Cross-referencing advertised deals against search results in Google Flights, Google Hotels, or ChatGPT can also help distinguish between a real deal or deception.

Finally, read the fine print. Sales might include blackout dates, strict cancellation policies or hidden upcharges that may not be worth it.