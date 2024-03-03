Travelers at TPA should prepare for delays, cancellations due to weather conditions

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is spacing out arrivals and departures at airports across Florida because of weather conditions throughout the region, according to Tampa International Airport officials.

TPA says out of a total of 591 flights, there have been six cancellations and 204 delays as of 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

About 34.2% of all flights have been delayed.

TPA encourages travelers to check with their airlines for the latest information on flight status.

For more information on delays and cancellations at TPA, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter