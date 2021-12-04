Travelers fear getting stuck in foreign country when new COVID-19 restrictions go into effect

Beginning Monday, international travelers will need to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of flying to the United States and show the negative results to the airline before boarding their flight.

President Joe Biden made the announcement earlier this week, and it applies to everyone over the age of two, including U.S. citizens, regardless of vaccination status.

In the past, in-bound U.S. international travelers could take the COVID-19 test a few days before boarding their flight.

"I think just being able to get out of the country and have a good time, whatever we have to do to get back into our country, we're going to do it anyway because it's not going to ruin our travel plans for sure," said Marilyn Gargasz, who is traveling to Greece this summer.

RELATED: WHO urges elderly to postpone travel plans amid rise of omicron variant

However, the new restriction sparks concerns for some travelers who want to know what happens if they test positive.

"The only thing I'm really worried about is actually getting stuck over in Greece for an extra two weeks or longer," said Brett Gargasz.

Some travelers disagree with the restriction.

READ 'Long' COVID causes bad smells and tastes, depression for some survivors: 'Hot water smells like rotting meat'

"I think the rule itself is outlandish because no matter when you get tested and when you turn up negative, there's a possibility that even walking through the airport you can receive the COVID," said Joseph Lamacchia, an avid world traveler.

The restriction goes into effect on Monday at midnight.

President Biden also extended the federal mask mandate for everyone on a plane and train until March 18, 2022 and enacted a travel ban on eight southern African countries indefinitely.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app