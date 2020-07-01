Traveling from Florida to the NYC area? Prepare to quarantine

Travel restrictions to Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are being ramped up. Now, travelers from 16 states, including Florida, must self-isolate when heading north.

“It is really disappointing, obviously,” said Jenna Herson, who was flying from Tampa to New Jersey on Wednesday. “It definitely did change my plans. Fourth of July is going to be ruined for me."

Those strict quarantine rules apply to anyone traveling from a state that has a COVID-19 positivity rate that’s more than 10 percent over a seven-day rolling average. Florida currently sits around 16 percent, according to John’s Hopkins University.

"The increasing viral spread across the nation is also a problem, especially in New York City,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “New York City is where most of the flights come.”

At least one woman heading to the New York told FOX 13 off-camera, she wasn’t sure she’d follow the self-isolation order. If caught, she could face fines starting at a hefty $2,000.

Ironically, it wasn’t too long ago that Florida was telling travelers from that very same tri-state area that they’d have to quarantine for two weeks when they got here.

”It is going to get old really quick,” Herson said. “I guess I’ll work on some college and work on myself. I just wish this would all go away, but it’s not.”

