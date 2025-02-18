Treasure Island working to help small businesses still recovering from hurricanes

The Brief Treasure Island commissioners are debating special event permits, which would help businesses earn money while they continue to recover from the hurricanes. Treasure Island business owners welcome the permits, which allow them to build new tent structures, bathrooms, temporary bars and operate food trucks while they rebuild. The timing of the permits matters, too, coming before Treasure Island's busy spring break season.



Nearly five months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton , some businesses are still working to rebuild.

Storm damages in Treasure Island.

Leaders in Treasure Island say they want these businesses to be able to make money while they rebuild.

The backstory:

Tuesday night, commissioners will hold the first reading of a special event permit resolution.

If passed, it would extend the permit time from nine days to six months, possibly extending up to a year.

"What it does is allow these businesses to put up tent structures, restroom facilities, temporary bars, anything they like so they can go ahead and make some money and start bringing back their business and their customers and their employees while they continue to rebuild," Jason Beisel, a Treasure Island spokesperson, said.

Crabby’s On the Pass’s management says the resolution would be welcome news.

Crabby’s On the Pass on Treasure Island.

"I’m thrilled to hear it," Greg Powers, the CEO of Beachside Hospitality Group, said. "Just being part of the community, being able to reemploy some of our staff that are doing other jobs elsewhere. We had a really nice group of people that were working with us."

"It’s nice to see that the city is working with us and just trying to help their businesses and ours, so that’s really refreshing," Powers said.

Powers said the restaurant’s first floor is severely damaged, and its outside seating and decks have also been destroyed. They’re working on getting permits to rebuild.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Storm damage at Crabby’s On the Pass on Treasure Island.

Dig deeper:

Businesses would still have to follow noise and parking ordinances under the resolution. The permits would be for the property the business is already on.

"It has been a slow process. It has been a frustrating process, and we know there's still a lot more work to do," Beisel said. "There's still a lot more rebuilding from our residents that are still going through the permitting process and rebuilding their homes. But we need to bring back tourism . We need to come back to life because the only way the city is going to rebuild is by bringing people in and bringing outsiders in to help support the local economy and the businesses."

Why you should care:

Businesses say the timing of the resolution, right before spring break, is key.

"Caddy’s will benefit greatly from this," Marcus Winters, one of the owners of Caddy’s on Treasure Island, said.

"Our restaurant got some structural damage, and it will take approximately 10 to 12 months to repair. Granting this permit will enable us to put up a tent, along with a bathroom, trailer, and food truck, so we can do business at the location," Winters said. "Our staff is eager to get back to work, and with tourism season coming upon us, the timing couldn’t be better."

What's next:

The resolution is expected to pass but has to go through two readings before final approval.

The first reading is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Commission meeting.

