Tri-County Human Services celebrates 50 years with opening of new campus that offers more programs, personnel

A non-profit that provides mental health counseling and substance abuse programs is celebrating the opening of its new campus.

For 50 years, Tri-County Human Services has provided support for the people of Polk, Hardee and Highlands County and serves around 6,000 patients annually.

"Tri-County is one of the better kept secrets of Polk County. Unless you need us, you don't really know we exist," said Donn Van Stee, the non-profit's Administrative Services Director.

On Friday, Oct. 25, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new 40,000 sq. ft. campus located at 2026 Crystal Wood Drive in Lakeland.

"The extra space we have now will allow us to hire the proper case managers and counselors to help us do what needs to be done," said Van Stee.

Which will help them to better serve a community that's growing fast.

"Seventeen percent of those additional people moving into Polk County will have a need for substance abuse and mental health services. That's at a minimum," said CEO, Bob Rihn. "There are significantly more than that have a non-critical, long-term substance use issue."

Looking ahead to the future, Tri-County anticipates working with their partners to build more affordable housing projects such as Jersey Commons, a 68-unit supportive housing complex in Auburndale currently under construction.

OTHER NEWS: Treasure Island's mayor resigns after home 'damaged beyond repair' during Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Medical ,dental, outpatient and mental health services will be available on-site for residents.

"We're finding once individuals are granted safe and secure housing, the effectiveness of treatment goes up exponentially. The success rate goes up exponentially for those people completing services and staying clean and sober beyond a 90-day period of time," said Van Stee.

Jersey Commons is expected to open sometime between May or July.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: