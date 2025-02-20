Trial set to begin for woman whose car went airborne killing passenger

The Brief FHP clocked Jennifer Carvajal at 111 miles per hour in April of 2021. Her car went airborne, killing her cousin. She previously served time for another crash that killed a Plant City man.



A woman accused of speeding more than 100 miles per hour before a crash that killed her cousin and injured another passenger is set to go to trial on Monday.

Car goes airborne

The backstory:

In April of 2021, an FHP sergeant was heading east on I-4 in Plant City when he clocked Jennifer Carvajal’s Hyundai traveling in the other direction at 111 mph. The sergeant pulled his patrol car into the median and clocked the Hyundai again, still at 111 mph.

Officials said Carvajal’s vehicle passed the sergeant without slowing down. The sergeant sped up to pull her over, but she veered to the right, entered the shoulder, became airborne after hitting the embankment and crashed into a car dealership.

Her 22-year-old cousin was killed and his 22-year-old girlfriend broke both of her legs in the crash, according to authorities.

Carvajal was out on probation when the crash happened. She served time in prison for driving drunk, running a red light, and crashing into a Plant City man, killing him, back in 2014.

On Thursday morning in court, prosecutors offered Carvajal a deal: 50 years in prison to settle all 10 counts against her – including DUI and vehicular manslaughter. She countered with 25 years. The state rejected her suggestion.

What's next:

She could get 30 years to life in prison if convicted in this Plant City crash.

