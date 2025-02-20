Video: Florida Wingstop manager throws hot grease, ranch dressing at customers during argument

The Brief A Florida fast-food manager is accused of throwing ranch dressing and hot grease at customers during an argument. The incident was captured on video released by the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Carnael Irene was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.



A fast-food manager in Florida was arrested after police say she threw hot grease and ranch dressing at customers during an argument.

It happened on Jan. 28, 2025, at a Wing Stop in Port St. Lucie.

What we know:

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Carnael Irene, 19, admitted to the attack, saying that the customers had been loud, disruptive and verbally abusive.

The incident was caught on camera.

Video shows a woman police identified as Irene, behind the counter as a customer comes into frame appearing animated and waving her arms in Irene’s direction.

Another person comes into frame and approaches Irene. She also appears to be yelling and is seen pushing the first customer away several times.

READ: Florida man breaks essentially every bone in nurse's face during brutal hospital attack: Affidavit

That’s when video shows Irene squirting what police say is ranch dressing at the customers before a customer throws a straw container over the counter.

Another employee appears to grab Irene’s arm in an attempt to hold her back.

That’s when a third customer comes into view and walks up to Irene, who is still behind the counter.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

They appear to be arguing and that’s when Irene walks out of frame and comes back with what police say is a tub of hot grease.

Carnael Irene mugshot courtesy of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

She is seen on the video throwing the grease at the customers.

Irene was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Irene is still employed at the Wingstop.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Storyful via the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: