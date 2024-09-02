Tricyclist hit, killed in Pasco County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 46-year-old Dade City woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car while she was riding a tricycle early on Monday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 43-year-old Dade City man was driving a Suzuki SX4 west on Long Avenue just before 2 a.m. The tricyclist was also headed west in front of the car, according to officials.

Authorities say the car overtook and collided with the tricyclist west of 15th Street. FHP says the tricycle had no lights.

