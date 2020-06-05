Trigger the Alpaca keeps cool with lockdown haircut
article
LONDON, England - Zookeepers at London Zoo helped Trigger the Alpaca keep cool when they gave him a lockdown haircut recently.
The zoo, which remains closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic until at least July 4, shared images of the alpaca getting his fleece trimmed down.
Trigger’s lockdown haircut comes as the Met Office reported that May was the sunniest month the UK has seen since records began.
Credit: ZSL London Zoo via Storyful