Triple Match: FOX 13 teams up with Metro Ministries to help support 32,000 families

The Brief Giving Tuesday coincides with FOX 13 and Metropolitan Ministries’ Triple Match Campaign, where every donation is matched three times up to the first $100,000. Metro Ministries fed 15,000 families for Thanksgiving and expects to help another 17,000 for Christmas as community need continues to rise. Donations of food, toys, money, and volunteer time are being accepted at holiday tents in Tampa, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.



This Giving Tuesday, Metropolitan Ministries is seeing some of the highest demand in recent years — and a major opportunity for community members to help.

The backstory:

Dr. Sarah Combs, President and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, says the organization just provided full Thanksgiving meals to 15,000 families, and is preparing to serve another 17,000 ahead of Christmas.

Their work extends well beyond the holidays, offering housing assistance, food services, counseling, and job training year-round.

To support that growing need, FOX 13 is partnering with the nonprofit for its Triple Match Campaign, which runs through December 21. Every donation made online or in person will be matched three times up to $100,000, tripling the impact for families across Tampa Bay.

Holiday tents in Tampa, Pasco County, and Pinellas are now open and accepting nonperishable food, toys, financial donations, and volunteer support.

What they're saying:

Local leaders and volunteers say the spirit of generosity is what keeps the community strong — especially during difficult times.

"When times are tough, neighbors turn and help neighbors. That’s the American way… and nonprofits like Metro Ministries do it the right way," said State Senator Jay Collins, who helped serve meals at last week's Thanksgiving outreach.

Dr. Combs added that the triple match comes at a critical moment as more people struggle with rising costs and reduced benefits. "Every donation — whether it’s food, toys, money, or time — helps families who truly need love, hope and support right now."

What's next:

The Triple Match Campaign continues through Dec. 21, giving residents several weeks to maximize their impact.

To make a donation, click here.

Metro Ministries will continue distributing food, toys, and support services throughout the holiday season, with thousands more families expected to seek assistance.

Those unable to donate financially can still help by volunteering, sharing donation links on social media, or supporting any Giving Tuesday nonprofit meaningful to them.