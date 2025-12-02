Crews continue dismantling Howard Frankland Bridge's aging northbound span

The Brief Drivers are noticing major changes along the Howard Frankland Bridge as demolition of the old northbound span continues. FDOT crews are simultaneously building new features, including a pedestrian and bicyclist shared-use path and new express lanes. The speed limit on the bridge will drop from 60 to 55 miles per hour next week due to frequent crashes and aggressive driving.



Motorists crossing the Howard Frankland Bridge are seeing a dramatically different view this month as construction crews continue dismantling the aging northbound span.

What we know:

Crews started removing the old span in the center and have been working outward in both directions. As the demolition progresses, work on the replacement structures is accelerating.

"As they're driving across the bridge, they're seeing more and more of the old bridge disappear," FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson said. "Right now, we're working on the shared use path for bicyclists and pedestrians and also the new express lane."

The oldest portion of the bridge, built in the 1960s, has been coming down piece by piece since demolition began five months ago. The final design will include eight lanes in total, split between four general-use lanes and four express lanes, along with the long-awaited shared-use path.

Interest in that path is already growing.

"This will be a pathway that bicyclists and pedestrians can use. And we're actually getting a lot of phone calls from the public asking when is this going to be ready? I think people are really excited for it to be open," Carson said.

What's next:

While construction brings excitement, it also means changes for drivers.

FDOT told FOX 13 the speed limit along the bridge will temporarily drop from 60 to 55 miles per hour next week. Carson said the decision comes after years of safety concerns.

"We have a lot of crashes out there unfortunately, a lot of speeding, a lot of lane changing and aggressive driving that's just really not needed, especially this time of year," she said.

The Howard Frankland has seen more than 1,000 crashes every year since 2022, and nearly a quarter of those resulted in an injury, with several accidents being fatal.

FDOT said the speed limit reduction is part of a coordinated effort with law enforcement and contractors to improve safety while construction continues.

The department expects the project to be completed next spring, at which time the speed limit will increase.