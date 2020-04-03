Triple-murder suspect to be extradited back to Georgia

We're getting a first-hand look at Wednesday’s chase between Tampa police and a triple-murder suspect from Georgia.

Dashcam videos show cruisers pursuing Caesar Crockett Jr. for more than an hour, starting on Interstate 75, then ending on I-4.

The footage shows the moment they catch up with him after he runs into traffic on the interstate ramp, and police are forced to follow him off-road before quickly coming to a stop.

A six-hour armed standoff would follow before Crockett would peacefully surrender.

Yesterday, he appeared in court. He's accused of killing three people in Georgia before kidnapping his 2-year-old son and taking off to Florida.

Crockett safely handed over the boy to police right after the chase.

He will now be extradited back to Georgia to face the murder charges.