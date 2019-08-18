Troopers: 18-year-old killed in Sarasota crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old died in a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on the northbound I-75 entrance ramp from SR-681 in Sarasota County.

According to investigators, 28-year-old driver Yusuf Memon lost control of his vehicle while on the entrance ramp and left the roadway. The vehicle landed in a ditch and collided with a tree.

FHP said the passenger, 18-year-old Muhammed Memon, was killed in the crash. Investigators do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.