Troopers searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on Selmon Expressway

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for Miguel Matias Usher, 26, of Seffner, who they say fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

According to troopers, Usher was traveling eastbound on the Selmon Expressway shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning when he switched lanes causing the front right of his pickup truck to collide with the rear left of another car. After the crash, both vehicles rotated to a final rest along the shoulder of the highway.

Troopers say the driver of the car Usher hit died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP. His passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

FHP says Usher, who was bleeding from a laceration to his forehead, fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or *FHP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app