Troopers searching for driver in New Port Richey hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian

The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night in New Port Richey and fled the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Shamrock Drive around 8 p.m. when the driver struck a 70-year-old woman trying to cross the road at the intersection of Nimmer Drive.

Troopers say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to FHP, evidence found at the crash scene suggests that the suspect’s vehicle may be a 1990s model Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.