Troopers searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday night by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was riding a bike southbound across US-92, east of Taylor Road, shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he entered the path of a vehicle traveling westbound and was killed.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene and has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the FHP at 813-558-1800.

