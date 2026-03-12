150,000 people in Pinellas County face food insecurity — ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser steps in

The Brief More than 150,000 people in Pinellas County are food insecure, according to the community-based non-profit Daystar Life Center. That accounts for about 13% of the county's population. The nonprofit reports 21.4% of residents live in food deserts and 11.5% live below the poverty line. Daystar’s annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser is on Saturday, March 14, with proceeds supporting hunger relief programs.



More than 150,000 people in Pinellas County struggle to get enough food, according to figures shared by Daystar Life Center, and this weekend, the nonprofit is asking the community to help fill that gap.

Daystar Life Center reports that about 13% of Pinellas County’s population is food insecure. The organization also says 21.4% of residents live in food deserts, without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food. Another 11.5% of residents live below the poverty line.

To raise money for hunger relief and community assistance programs, Daystar is hosting its annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Clay Center of St. Petersburg.

According to the event page, a $30 ticket includes soup tastings from local food vendors and a handcrafted bowl guests can take home.

Local perspective:

Participating food partners listed on the site include Avocado, Gypsy Souls Coffee House, Wendy Wesley Nutrition, The Helm Seafood Parlor, Creative Catering, Chef Philip Boyle, J News BBQ & Grill, Fat Fred’s Famous BBQ, and Lantmännen Unibake.

Daystar says proceeds will support residents across Pinellas County who are struggling with food insecurity.

What you can do:

Organizers encourage residents to attend the event or donate.

Click here for event information and ticket details are available through Daystar Life Center’s website.