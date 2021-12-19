Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Hillsborough Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. when they collided with a Hispanic male, who has not been identified, and fled the scene of the crash.

Troopers believe the vehicle involved is a 2009-2012 white Hyundai Sonata, based on vehicle parts left at the crash scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8738477.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app