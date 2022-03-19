FHP: Hit-and-run driver seriously injures Pasco County bicyclist

A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and U.S. 41 in Lutz.

Troopers say a 31-year-old man from Land O’Lakes was riding a bicycle along the outside shoulder of Dale Mabry Highway when he was hit by an unknown driver who fled the scene. The crash sent the bicyclist into the travel lanes where he was hit again. This time, he was struck by a 57-year-old man on a motorcycle, who stopped at the scene post-impact.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers are searching for the hit-and-run driver.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

