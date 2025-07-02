Potential tropical disturbance bringing more rain, storms to Tampa Bay area ahead of July 4th

The Brief Tropical downpours are possible over the next few days as an area of low pressure lingers off the coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center is giving the potential disturbance a 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days. FOX 13 meteorologists say that regardless of whether a system develops, excessive rain will be the main threat.



Rain and storms are expected to pick up through the remainder of the holiday week, with a possibility of tropical downpours in the Tampa Bay area through the Fourth of July.

FOX 13 meteorologists say an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf is bringing wet weather our way.

Will there be development in the tropics?

By the numbers:

The National Hurricane Center is giving the potential disturbance a 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure a 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

Regardless of whether it develops, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says excessive rain will be the main threat.

If development does occur, the location of the disturbance at that time will also be a factor.

"If you get a very weak low developing off the west coast of our state, that means a lot of rain for us," Osterberg said. "However, if that same weak low develops off the east coast of our state, we get a lot less rain."

MORE: Here's where sandbags are available in the Tampa Bay area with heavy rain expected

Wednesday forecast

Local perspective:

Osterberg says part of our area – primarily in coastal counties – faces a slight risk of excessive rain on Wednesday. The rest of the Bay Area is under a marginal risk.

The Tampa Area faces a possibility of excessive rain on Wednesday, meteorologists say.

While it won't rain nonstop, scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day.

"It could rain at any time. Have your rain gear handy," Osterberg said.

On-and-off heavy rain is expected on Wednesday, meteorologists say.

Weather for July 4th

What's next:

Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4, will bring the highest rain chances, ranging from 70 to 80 percent each day.

Osterberg says deep tropical moisture will move over Central Florida on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday, leading to an increased risk of tropical downpours.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deep tropical moisture will move over Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, meteorologists say.

As for the Fourth of July, it will certainly be rainy, but meteorologists say it won't necessarily be a total washout since rain won't last all day every day.

It's a similar story through the weekend, with Osterberg saying a total of 3–6 inches of rain is possible over the next few days.

Several inches of rain could fall in the coming days, meteorologists say.

Rain coverage will slowly drop next week, meteorologists say.

Rain chances remain high over the next few days, meteorologists say.