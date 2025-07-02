Here's where sandbags are available in the Tampa Bay area with heavy rain expected
TAMPA, Fla. - The threat of heavy rain over the next few days is leading some Tampa Bay area counties to offer sandbags for residents who may need them.
Here's a look at where, and when, sandbags are available.
Hernando County
- Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
- Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
- Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor
All locations are self-serve and are open beginning Wednesday, July 2, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Pasco County
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
Both locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents.
Sarasota County
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
- Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
All three locations are open on Wednesday, July 2, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. There's a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Bags and sand will be provided.
The Source: This story was written with information from officials in counties across the Tampa Bay area.