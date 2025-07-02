Expand / Collapse search

Here's where sandbags are available in the Tampa Bay area with heavy rain expected

Published  July 2, 2025 6:18am EDT
    • Sandbags are being offered in some Tampa Bay area counties.
    • Heavy rain is expected over the next few days as an area of low pressure lingers off Florida's coast.

TAMPA, Fla. - The threat of heavy rain over the next few days is leading some Tampa Bay area counties to offer sandbags for residents who may need them.

Here's a look at where, and when, sandbags are available.

Hernando County

  • Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
  • Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
  • Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor

All locations are self-serve and are open beginning Wednesday, July 2, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Pasco County

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Both locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents.

Sarasota County

  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
  • Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota
  • South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice

All three locations are open on Wednesday, July 2, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. There's a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Bags and sand will be provided.

The Source: This story was written with information from officials in counties across the Tampa Bay area.

