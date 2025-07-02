Here's where sandbags are available in the Tampa Bay area with heavy rain expected

The Brief Sandbags are being offered in some Tampa Bay area counties. Heavy rain is expected over the next few days as an area of low pressure lingers off Florida's coast.



The threat of heavy rain over the next few days is leading some Tampa Bay area counties to offer sandbags for residents who may need them.

Here's a look at where, and when, sandbags are available.

Hernando County

Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill

Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor

All locations are self-serve and are open beginning Wednesday, July 2, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Pasco County

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Both locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents.

Sarasota County

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota

South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice

All three locations are open on Wednesday, July 2, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. There's a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Bags and sand will be provided.