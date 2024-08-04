Tropical Storm Debby floods parts of Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Bay Area began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Debby on Sunday and by noon, some areas were already beginning to flood.

By 10:30 a.m., the Bradenton Police Department was already surveying the city’s flood-prone areas.

Riverview Blvd. Bradenton was starting to flood by Sunday morning. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

The agency posted a photo on social media of Riverview Blvd. between 21st and 23rd St. W. showing water gathered on the roadway.

Further south, Benjamin Franklin Dr. near the Sandcastle Resort at Lido Beach was flooded on Sunday, and the area of Ken Thompson Park is also starting to experience flooding.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking residents to stay put, and non-residents should avoid the area.

North Beach Road on Siesta Key was flooded with sand and water by Sunday afternoon. Image is courtesy of Sarasota County government.

In addition to water, sand was also spilling onto North Beach Road in Siesta Key. By early Sunday afternoon, the street was covered by about a foot of sand.

County crews plan to clear the road once the storm passes.

Gulf Blvd. was beginning to flood on Sunday. Image is courtesy of Jason Beisel.

On Treasure Island, Gulf Blvd. between105th and 107th Avenue was flooded on Sunday. Only one northbound lane was open as of 1 p.m.

Treasure Island's Sunset Beach was also experiencing minor flooding by Sunday afternoon. Police are asking people not to drive through flooded roadways if they don't have to.

