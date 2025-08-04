Tropical Storm Dexter forms, NHC monitoring 2 other areas in Atlantic for possible development

The Brief Tropical Storm Dexter formed late Sunday and is moving away from the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. The NHC is also watching two other areas for possible development in the coming days. FOX 13 meteorologists say one potential disturbance could increase rain chances in the Tampa Bay area later this week.



Tropical Storm Dexter formed in the Atlantic late Sunday – and while it's moving away from the U.S., the National Hurricane Center is also watching two other areas for possible development.

Tropical Storm Dexter

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Dexter was located at 34.6N and 68.3W. The National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving east-northeast at 12 mph in the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 13 meteorologists say some strengthening is possible in the short term, but Dexter is expected to weaken and dissipate in the North Atlantic within the next week.

More potential tropical activity

The NHC is monitoring two additional areas in the Atlantic, as well, including an area of low pressure off the southeastern U.S. coast with a 30% chance of development in the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says if it does develop, early signs suggest a west or northwest drift, which could increase rain chances in the Tampa Bay area later this week.

Another tropical wave emerging from Africa has slightly better odds of development. The NHC has increased its development chances to 50% within the next seven days.

This disturbance is still thousands of miles away, so there is plenty of time to monitor its progress.

The next system that develops in the Atlantic Basin will get the name Erin.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.