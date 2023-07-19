Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Don moving slowly through Atlantic

By FOX 13 News Staff
FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Don, which formed Monday night. He says the storm is barely holding on to tropical storm status and may be downgraded to a depression as it is working its way to the south. However, it says it is then expected to gain strength and get upgraded to a tropical storm before it moves over cooler waters and weakens. Weber says the good news is that it will remain over open waters.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Don, which was upgraded from a subtropical depression on Monday night continues to churn in the Atlantic.

As of Wednesday morning, it was located near latitude 34.0 North, longitude 39.3 West, which is about 740 miles west southwest of the Azores. 

Tropical Storm Don is expected to stay over open water.

It had maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 miles per hour and was moving south at about five miles per hour. 

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Don should turn southwest soon before moving west late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is then expected to head in a northwest direction on Friday.

Its tropical-storm-force winds extend approximately 60 miles outward from the center and it is not expected to make landfall.

