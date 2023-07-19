Tropical Storm Don moving slowly through Atlantic

Tropical Storm Don, which was upgraded from a subtropical depression on Monday night continues to churn in the Atlantic.

As of Wednesday morning, it was located near latitude 34.0 North, longitude 39.3 West, which is about 740 miles west southwest of the Azores.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to stay over open water.

It had maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 miles per hour and was moving south at about five miles per hour.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Don should turn southwest soon before moving west late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is then expected to head in a northwest direction on Friday.

Its tropical-storm-force winds extend approximately 60 miles outward from the center and it is not expected to make landfall.

