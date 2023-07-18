Tropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic Ocean

Subtropical Storm Don gained strength and developed into a tropical storm Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday morning, the tropical storm was located near latitude 36.3 North, longitude 39.6 West, which is about 700 miles west of the Azores.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving southeast at 12 miles an hour.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to remain over open waters in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Don is expected to turn south later in the day on Tuesday, then turn west before moving northwest on Wednesday and Thursday.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage

Meteorologists say the tropical storm winds of Don extend outward up to 105 miles and it may gain strength over the next few days

Computer models show Tropical Storm Don staying over open waters.

However, Tropical Storm Don should remain over the open waters of the Central Atlantic.