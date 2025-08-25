Tropical Storm Fernand moves east of U.S., NHC tracking Invest 99L

The Brief Tropical Storm Fernand is moving over the Atlantic Ocean and should stay out to sea, according to FOX 13 meteorologists. The National Hurricane Center is also watching Invest 99L, although its chances of development are low.



Tropical Storm Fernand has strengthened slightly as it moves well east of the U.S. coast over the Atlantic, and it comes as the National Hurricane Center is lowering the chances of development for another disturbance.

Fernand's latest track

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Fernand was located at 33.7N and 58.8W with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The tropical storm is moving north-northeast at 12 mph.

FOX 13 meteorologists say Fernand will stay out to sea and will likely become a post-tropical system by the middle of this week.

Invest 99L

The NHC says another tropical wave over the Windward Islands, dubbed Invest 99L, has just a 10% chance of development.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says Invest 99L will enter an unfavorable environment for development in the central Caribbean by the middle of this week.

If it does become a tropical storm, it will get the name Gabrielle.

Tampa Bay area forecast

Meanwhile, Monday will be another rainy day in the Tampa Bay area after a wet weekend.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says heavy downpours and scattered storms could produce minor flooding in some areas.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.