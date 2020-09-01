Tropical storms Nana and Omar form; neither will threaten U.S.

A system southwest of Jamaica was quickly upgraded to Tropical Storm Nana today, but it will not have an impact on the United States.

As of noon Tuesday, a Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that the low pressure system had become better organized, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center sent out an advisory that the season's 14th named system had formed.

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will keep Nana moving west toward Central America, and then into the Pacific Ocean. It is expected to move near or but north of Honduras on Wednesday.

The storm may strengthen into a hurricane before landfall. Tropical storm watches and warnings were up for parts of Honduras, Belize, and Guatemala.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 15 grew into Tropical Storm Omar with winds of 40 mph late Tuesday. The storm will continued moving away from the U.S. with minimal impacts. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

It's the earliest use in a season for both the "N" and the "O" storm names.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is September 10.