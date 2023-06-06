Tropicana plant shooting suspect on the run after argument leads to gunfire, police say

article

One person was injured Monday night after being shot by a co-worker at the Tropicana Plant in Bradenton.

According to police, employee Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, entered the plant around 10:20 p.m. and shot another male employee before fleeing in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

No other employees were injured in the shooting and police believe the two men were involved in a dispute.

The Bradenton Police Department is actively looking for Bell.